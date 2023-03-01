UrduPoint.com

Police Conduct Crackdown Against Kite Flyers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 01, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Police conduct crackdown against kite flyers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :On the directives of City Police Officer CPO Syed Khalid Mahmood Hamdani, Rawalpindi police are conducting a crackdown against the kite flyers after their identification through videos.

According to a police spokesman, Race Course police held an accused Muhammad Tayyab after tracing him through videos who involved in kite flying.

Police have also recovered Kalashnikov and bullets from his possession.

Rawalpindi Police while using videos clips, launched a crackdown against kite flying and aerial firing.

City Police Officer CPO Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani said that kite sellers, kite flyers will not escape from the grip of the law as they endanger the lives of citizens.

He made it clear that it is the prime duty of the police to protect the lives and properties of citizens.

