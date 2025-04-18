Police Conduct Flag March
Sumaira FH Published April 18, 2025 | 04:50 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) The Gujrat police conducted a flag march on various roads and highways across the district in view of the current law and order situation.
The march aimed to instill a sense of security among citizens and ensure preparedness to handle any untoward incidents.
Personnel from the district police, Elite Force, traffic police, and other law enforcement agencies participated. DPO emphasized that all available resources are being utilized to maintain peace and public order.
Recent Stories
LHC grants more time to Arshad Chaiwala on his plea against blocking of his ID c ..
Six killed, five injured in shooting at US Florida University
Sindh reports over 20,000 Malaria cases amid rising trend
PPP candidate Saba Talpur wins NA-213 Umerkot by-election
Over 130 Int’l students sue Trump Administration over alleged visa cancellatio ..
Is the Infinix NOTE 50 Series phone the Hottest Smartphone of 2025? Let’s Comp ..
Suzuki Alto, An Upgrade with Heart
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 April 2025
UAE participates in meeting of Council of Arab Ministers on meteorology & climat ..
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses inauguration ceremony of teamLab Phenomen ..
'EKTIFA' signs MoU with Alpha Aviation Services for distribution of its products ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
51 couples tie the knot under Dhee Rani programme3 minutes ago
-
PU awards 10 PhD degrees3 minutes ago
-
KP govt initiates policy development for mountain agriculture3 minutes ago
-
Anti-Polio campaign inaugurated in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa3 minutes ago
-
Police conduct flag march3 minutes ago
-
Islamabad International Airport hits record Rs. 72.3 million in March 202513 minutes ago
-
Over 6.4m kids to be vaccinated against polio in south Punjab13 minutes ago
-
No Visa, No Stay: Pakistan sets April 30 deadline for Foreign Nationals13 minutes ago
-
Sialkot bye-election for PP-52 on June 113 minutes ago
-
10 accused held in major crackdown, 25 stolen motorcycles recovered13 minutes ago
-
SSP Shoaib holds open court in PS Nilore23 minutes ago
-
Social Welfare Department to host Provincial Girls' Education Summit, Transgender Protection, Health ..32 minutes ago