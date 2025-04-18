Open Menu

Police Conduct Flag March

Sumaira FH Published April 18, 2025 | 04:50 PM

Police conduct flag march

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) The Gujrat police conducted a flag march on various roads and highways across the district in view of the current law and order situation.

The march aimed to instill a sense of security among citizens and ensure preparedness to handle any untoward incidents.

Personnel from the district police, Elite Force, traffic police, and other law enforcement agencies participated. DPO emphasized that all available resources are being utilized to maintain peace and public order.

