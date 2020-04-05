Police conduct flag march

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) :To aware general public about COVID-19, the police here on Sunday conducted a flag march which was culminated after marching on the important roads of city, informed a police spokesman.

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas, SPs, DSPs, SHOs, elite force and police personnel participated in the march.

During the flag march, the police urged the citizens to take pre-emptive measures to fight with the virus.

The police also suggested to people stay at homes and avoid to contact with the people and large gatherings, otherwise strict action would be taken against the violators , the spokesman added.