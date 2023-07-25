Police conduct flag march for Muharram security

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ):The police have conducted flag march in the city to ensure security for Muharram-ul-Haraam here on Tuesday.

SSP Operations Dr. Muhammad Rizwan supervised the flag march in which contingents of city police, dolphin force, elite force and traffic police participated.

The flag march started from Jinnah Hall University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) and the police troops marched on various city roads by passing through UAF Chowk, Zila Council Chowk, GTS Chowk, Jhal Chowk Bridge, Saleemi Chowk, Gate Chowk Satiana Road, Timpo Chowk, Pahariwali Ground Chowk, D-Ground Chowk, Radio Pakistan Chowk, Koh-e-Noor Chowk, Susan Road Chowk, Faizan-e-Madina Chowk, Z-block Madina Town, Treat Bakers Chowk, Canal Road Thatha Bridge, Abdullah Pur Underpass Chowk, Railway Station Chowk, Chenab Club Chowk, old GTS Chowk, Zafar Mor, Akbar Abad Mor, Punj Pulli, Chak No.

123-JB Siddhupura, Sahi Chowk Ghulam Muhammad Abad, Chuhar Majarah Chowk, Gulberg Chowk, Jinnah Colony Gate Chowk, Nishat Cinema Chowk, BC Tower Chowk, Guru Nanak Pura Mor, Chenab Chowk, Jhang Bazaar Chowk, Dijkot Road, Totianwala Khoh, Novelty Bridge, Madani Chowk, Bank Chowk, D-Type Bridge, Jhal Chowk, GTS Chowk, Halal-e-Ahmar Chowk, University Chowk and Police Lines.