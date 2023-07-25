Open Menu

Police Conduct Flag March For Muharram Security

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 25, 2023 | 07:54 PM

Police conduct flag march for Muharram security

The police have conducted flag march in the city to ensure security for Muharram-ul-Haraam here on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ):The police have conducted flag march in the city to ensure security for Muharram-ul-Haraam here on Tuesday.

SSP Operations Dr. Muhammad Rizwan supervised the flag march in which contingents of city police, dolphin force, elite force and traffic police participated.

The flag march started from Jinnah Hall University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) and the police troops marched on various city roads by passing through UAF Chowk, Zila Council Chowk, GTS Chowk, Jhal Chowk Bridge, Saleemi Chowk, Gate Chowk Satiana Road, Timpo Chowk, Pahariwali Ground Chowk, D-Ground Chowk, Radio Pakistan Chowk, Koh-e-Noor Chowk, Susan Road Chowk, Faizan-e-Madina Chowk, Z-block Madina Town, Treat Bakers Chowk, Canal Road Thatha Bridge, Abdullah Pur Underpass Chowk, Railway Station Chowk, Chenab Club Chowk, old GTS Chowk, Zafar Mor, Akbar Abad Mor, Punj Pulli, Chak No.

123-JB Siddhupura, Sahi Chowk Ghulam Muhammad Abad, Chuhar Majarah Chowk, Gulberg Chowk, Jinnah Colony Gate Chowk, Nishat Cinema Chowk, BC Tower Chowk, Guru Nanak Pura Mor, Chenab Chowk, Jhang Bazaar Chowk, Dijkot Road, Totianwala Khoh, Novelty Bridge, Madani Chowk, Bank Chowk, D-Type Bridge, Jhal Chowk, GTS Chowk, Halal-e-Ahmar Chowk, University Chowk and Police Lines.

Related Topics

Pakistan Police Road Bank Traffic Jhang Gulberg March From Nishat University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

National Ambulance launches ‘Be Ready for Summer ..

National Ambulance launches ‘Be Ready for Summer Emergencies’ campaign

10 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudh ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq issues orders ..

11 minutes ago
 Pandemic Shortens Germans' Lifespan by 7 Months - ..

Pandemic Shortens Germans' Lifespan by 7 Months - Statistics

1 minute ago
 Russian Forces Seize Serhiivka Settlement After Co ..

Russian Forces Seize Serhiivka Settlement After Counterattack - Defense Ministry

1 minute ago
 ATC cancels proclamation proceedings against Uzma ..

ATC cancels proclamation proceedings against Uzma Khan, Aleema Khan

1 minute ago
 Central control room set up to monitor Multan thro ..

Central control room set up to monitor Multan through 180 CCTV cameras: DC

1 minute ago
Ledecky shines as Popovici flops at swimming world ..

Ledecky shines as Popovici flops at swimming world championships

2 minutes ago
 NCM concludes successful participation at Internat ..

NCM concludes successful participation at International Union of Geodesy and Geo ..

25 minutes ago
 Addl. IGP directs police to remain high alert duri ..

Addl. IGP directs police to remain high alert during rains

14 minutes ago
 Tanzania to Receive $161.1Mln from Canada in Devel ..

Tanzania to Receive $161.1Mln from Canada in Development Aid - Global Affairs

14 minutes ago
 IMF nudges up 2023 economic outlook but warns of s ..

IMF nudges up 2023 economic outlook but warns of slowing global growth ahead

14 minutes ago
 CTD conducts search operation in different areas

CTD conducts search operation in different areas

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan