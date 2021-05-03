UrduPoint.com
Police Conduct Flag March In City

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 08:20 PM

The police, continuously on eighth day, carried out a flag march in different areas of the city to monitor law and order situation besides implementing on coronavirus SOPs on Monday

Capital City Police Officer Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar along with Commissioner Lahore Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman led the flag march.

DIG Operations Sajid Kiani, CTO Syed Hammad Abid and other senior police officers also participated in the flag march.

The Pakistan Army and Rangers, teams of different operational units of the police, including Dolphin Squad, Elite Force, traffic police and Police Response Unit, were part of the flag march.

The flag March started from Town Hall and passed through different roads and markets, including Lower Mall, Sanda Road, Sham Nagar, Chuburji, Lytton Road, Qartaba Chowk, Ichra, Ferozepur Road, Nishtar Colony, Kahna.

CCPO Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said the police were round-the-clock alert and ready to protect livesand property of citizens.

