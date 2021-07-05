UrduPoint.com
Police Conduct Flag March In City Lahore

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 08:20 PM

The Lahore police on Monday conducted a flag march to participate in "Lahore Wear Mask" campaign, in collaboration with the district administration, to deliver free masks at the doorstep of people in the city

Capital City Police Officer Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar led the flag march whereas Commissioner Lahore Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman, CTO Muntazir Mehdi, and other senior police officers participated in the flag march.

Teams of different operational units of police including Dolphin squad, Police Response Unit, Elite Force, traffic police were part of the flag march.

The flag march started from Capital City Police Headquarters (CCPO office) and passed through different roads and markets of the city including Sir Ganga Ram Chowk, Mozang, Qartaba Chowk, Ferozepur Road, Ichhra, Barkat Market, Kalma Chowk and other areas of the city.

The purpose of the flag march was to create awareness among citizens and sensitize them to wear mask and follow corona-related SOPs [standard operating procedures] for the safety of their own life and to avoid the predicted fourth wave of Covid by wearing masks.

The CCPO Lahore and commissioner distributed masks among citizens at different roads and markets during the flag march.

