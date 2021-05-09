UrduPoint.com
Police Conduct Flag March In Different Areas Of City

Sumaira FH 10 hours ago Sun 09th May 2021 | 07:10 PM

Police conduct flag march in different areas of city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :The Lahore police here on Sunday carried out flag march in different areas of the city to monitor law and order situation as well as implementation on coronavirus SOPs.

Capital City Police Officer Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar along with Commissioner Lahore Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman led the flag march.

Contingents of Pakistan Army and Rangers, teams of different operational units of Lahore police including Dolphin Squad, Elite Force, traffic police and Police Response Unit were part of the flag march.

Flag March started from Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh and passed through different roads and markets of the city including Garhi Shahu, Canal Road, Jail Road, Main Bulevard Gulberg, MM Alam Road, Liberty Chowk, Barkat Market Garden Town, Johar Town, Multan Road, Sanda Road, Islampura Bazar, Civil Secretariat, The Mall and other areas of the city.

CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar along with Commissioner Lahore Capt(R) Muhammad Usman inspected the status of enforcement on complete lockdown in the city imposed by Punjab government in wake of threats of spread of Corona pandemic.

CCPO Lahore also conducted pedestrian patrolling on roads and distributed masks among bikers and their families who were violating coronavirus SOPs and were not wearing masks.

Ghulam Mahmood Dogar during flag march found some citizens gathered for bathe on canal and expressed his displeasure on this careless and irresponsible attitude of the people.

CCPO Lahore directed the concerned police officers to personally monitor the enforcement of coronavirus SOPs on canal and said citizens should contain to their homes during Eid-ul-Fitr holidays and should avoid unnecessary movement to protect themselves and their family members from the pandemic.

He said that police was alert and ready for the protection of life and property of citizens.

The purpose of the flag march and other security arrangements was to create awareness among citizens to follow coronavirus SOPs for the safety of their own life, he added.

DIG Operations Sajid Kiani, CTO Lahore Syed Hammad Abid and other senior police officers also participated in the flag march.

