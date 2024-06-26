Open Menu

Police Conduct Flag March In Different Areas Of Hyderabad

Muhammad Irfan Published June 26, 2024 | 01:10 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) On the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dr. Farukh and SP Headquarters Shahzeb Chachar, Madadgar 15 Police conducted flag march in different areas of city here Wednesday to maintain law and order situation.

According to a police spokesman, the flag march was conducted by the In-charges of Madadgar 15 police in Qasimabad, Hyderabad city and Husri areas to ensure a sense of protection among people of Hyderabad and reiterate the pledge to remain alert for eliminating crime.

