Police Conduct Flag March O Educate People About Corona Virus

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 08:18 PM

Police conduct flag march o educate people about corona virus

Potohar Police on Wednesday conducted a flag march and advised the citizens to stay at home which would help prevent spread of Corona virus

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :Potohar Police on Wednesday conducted a flag march and advised the citizens to stay at home which would help prevent spread of Corona virus.

,According to a police spokesman, on the special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas, the flag march was led by SP Potohar Syed Ali while elite force, dolphin force and law enforcement personnel participated in flag March.

During the flag march, police advised the people to take pre-emptive measures against the virus.and warned that strict action would be taken against the violators.

