Police conduct flag march to maintain peace during Muharram

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :District police on Sunday conducted flag march in all four tehsils of Sialkot to maintain law and order situation.

According to details, the flag march was led by District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Muhammad Hasan Iqbal from Kutchery Chowk.

The purpose of the flag march is to maintain law and order while the district police is working day and night to ensure security during Muharram.

All Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPOs), Station House Officers (SHOs) and police personnel participated in the flag march.