Police conduct joint operation for peace in Karak

KARAK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) To maintain peace and security, a joint search and strike operation was conducted by the police and City District Administration in the mountainous and suburban areas of Gurgari, Karak on Wednesday.

According to details, under the special directives of District Police Officer Karak Khan Khel, DSP Banda Muhammad Zaman Khan and DSP City District Administration Karak Imtiaz Khan led a heavy contingent of police including SHO Gurgari Baasir Khan to conduct search and strike operations in mountainous areas including other suburbs.

Apart from the police, the operation involved Counter Terrorism Wing, Elite Commandos, Quick and Rapid Response Force, and a team specializing in explosives disposal.

Modern police personnel were equipped with automatic weapons and surveillance tools to ensure safety and save lives, which were briefed by senior officers at the police station before the operation.

During the operation, the police monitored various locations according to operational wisdom.

