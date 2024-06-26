Police Conduct Joint Operation For Peace In Karak
Sumaira FH Published June 26, 2024 | 10:35 PM
To maintain peace and security, a joint search and strike operation was conducted by the police and City District Administration in the mountainous and suburban areas of Gurgari, Karak on Wednesday
KARAK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) To maintain peace and security, a joint search and strike operation was conducted by the police and City District Administration in the mountainous and suburban areas of Gurgari, Karak on Wednesday.
According to details, under the special directives of District Police Officer Karak Khan Khel, DSP Banda Muhammad Zaman Khan and DSP City District Administration Karak Imtiaz Khan led a heavy contingent of police including SHO Gurgari Baasir Khan to conduct search and strike operations in mountainous areas including other suburbs.
Apart from the police, the operation involved Counter Terrorism Wing, Elite Commandos, Quick and Rapid Response Force, and a team specializing in explosives disposal.
Modern police personnel were equipped with automatic weapons and surveillance tools to ensure safety and save lives, which were briefed by senior officers at the police station before the operation.
During the operation, the police monitored various locations according to operational wisdom.
APP/ktk/378
Recent Stories
Afghanistan, fantastic to witness in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup: Shahid Afridi
Punjab Assembly approves Rs 5446 billion budget for FY 2024-25
Public cooperation imperative to eradicate increasing trend of narcotics use: Dr ..
AGP prays SC to dismiss SIC's appeal for reserved seats
Sattar urges govt slash consumer tax, defer internal debt repayments to revive e ..
Rashid Khan guilty of breaching ICC code of conduct
Session Judge inaugurates telemedicine center
Haripur Chamber of Commerce delegation calls on Governor KP
Drug awareness walk held in Karak
12 WAPDA employees in Pattoki dismissed for facilitating electricity theft
Swedish innovations set to revamp Pakistan's Textile Industry
Meeting discuss security arrangements for Muharram
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab Assembly approves Rs 5446 billion budget for FY 2024-2558 seconds ago
-
Public cooperation imperative to eradicate increasing trend of narcotics use: Dr Imtiaz Dogar1 minute ago
-
AGP prays SC to dismiss SIC's appeal for reserved seats1 minute ago
-
Sattar urges govt slash consumer tax, defer internal debt repayments to revive economy4 minutes ago
-
Session Judge inaugurates telemedicine center2 minutes ago
-
Haripur Chamber of Commerce delegation calls on Governor KP2 minutes ago
-
Drug awareness walk held in Karak2 minutes ago
-
12 WAPDA employees in Pattoki dismissed for facilitating electricity theft2 minutes ago
-
Swedish innovations set to revamp Pakistan's Textile Industry47 minutes ago
-
Meeting discuss security arrangements for Muharram48 minutes ago
-
Factory owner arrested with Rs 2.6m worth of fake pesticides in raid48 minutes ago
-
4 member notorious Afghan robbers gang busted48 minutes ago