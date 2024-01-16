Police conduct joint rehearsal to enhance counter terrorism preparedness

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Police on Tuesday conducted a joint rehearsal at Central Jail Mardan to effectively deal with terrorism and emergencies.

According to details, the district police force, Rescue 1122, RRF commandos, a joint rehearsal was conducted at the District Jail.

Within minutes of the siren, a significant number of police personnel, bomb disposal squad, RRF commandos, and elite forces arrived at the scene.

District Police Chief Najib ur Rahman said that police forces are always vigilant and ready to handle any emergency.

During the mock exercise, various units of the police demonstrated their full readiness.

ASP Security Fiaz Khan, ASP Elite Forces Murad Khan, and other heavily equipped police personnel reached the scene immediately after the siren, surrounding the Central Jail Mardan.

The operation continued for 30 minutes.

The purpose of such exercises is to keep law enforcement officers highly alert and prepared for any emergency.

DPO stated that the goal is to inform and educate the public about handling any emergency, and in the event of an incident with terrorists, the police, elite forces, QRF, RRF, and other units should reach the scene promptly.

He emphasized that anyone with information about a suspicious person or activity should immediately inform the police and provide evidence of being a responsible citizen.