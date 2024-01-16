Police Conduct Joint Rehearsal To Enhance Counter Terrorism Preparedness
Sumaira FH Published January 16, 2024 | 04:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Police on Tuesday conducted a joint rehearsal at Central Jail Mardan to effectively deal with terrorism and emergencies.
According to details, the district police force, Rescue 1122, RRF commandos, a joint rehearsal was conducted at the District Jail.
Within minutes of the siren, a significant number of police personnel, bomb disposal squad, RRF commandos, and elite forces arrived at the scene.
District Police Chief Najib ur Rahman said that police forces are always vigilant and ready to handle any emergency.
During the mock exercise, various units of the police demonstrated their full readiness.
ASP Security Fiaz Khan, ASP Elite Forces Murad Khan, and other heavily equipped police personnel reached the scene immediately after the siren, surrounding the Central Jail Mardan.
The operation continued for 30 minutes.
The purpose of such exercises is to keep law enforcement officers highly alert and prepared for any emergency.
DPO stated that the goal is to inform and educate the public about handling any emergency, and in the event of an incident with terrorists, the police, elite forces, QRF, RRF, and other units should reach the scene promptly.
He emphasized that anyone with information about a suspicious person or activity should immediately inform the police and provide evidence of being a responsible citizen.
Recent Stories
Google introduces trends page focusing Pakistan general elections
AML Chief Sheikh Rasheed arrested in case related to May 9 riots
LCWU women's Basketball team wins 9th national championship
Nawaz Sharif urges economic emergency for national revival
PSX experiences sharp decline below 64,000 points
Pakistan make three key changes for third T20I against New Zealand
Ali Zafar faces setback as PCB drops his name for PSL 9 anthem
Electricity bills likely to go up again by Rs5.62 per unit
Petrol prices cut down for next fortnight
Abbas Afridi ruled out of the third T20I against New Zealand
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 January 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Man killed over old enmity10 minutes ago
-
Four injured road mishap in DI Khan10 minutes ago
-
KP food authority crackdown against profiteers and sub standard food items10 minutes ago
-
Sindh government implements 45-day weapon ban ahead of election10 minutes ago
-
Punjab Introduces E-Registry System to Combat Fraud and Corruption in Property Transactions10 minutes ago
-
Ashrafi greets South Africa for initiating ICJ case on Palestine20 minutes ago
-
Directive to intensify crackdown against fertiliser profiteers20 minutes ago
-
Two laborers die after fell into gutter at Karachi's Gulistan-e-Jauhar20 minutes ago
-
RWMC organizes awareness camp about smog20 minutes ago
-
Sheikh Rashid held after bail rejection in May 9 case20 minutes ago
-
Journalist, author Babar Ayaz passes away at 6820 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Army, FC organizes medical camps21 minutes ago