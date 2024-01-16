Open Menu

Police Conduct Joint Rehearsal To Enhance Counter Terrorism Preparedness

Sumaira FH Published January 16, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Police conduct joint rehearsal to enhance counter terrorism preparedness

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Police on Tuesday conducted a joint rehearsal at Central Jail Mardan to effectively deal with terrorism and emergencies.

According to details, the district police force, Rescue 1122, RRF commandos, a joint rehearsal was conducted at the District Jail.

Within minutes of the siren, a significant number of police personnel, bomb disposal squad, RRF commandos, and elite forces arrived at the scene.

District Police Chief Najib ur Rahman said that police forces are always vigilant and ready to handle any emergency.

During the mock exercise, various units of the police demonstrated their full readiness.

ASP Security Fiaz Khan, ASP Elite Forces Murad Khan, and other heavily equipped police personnel reached the scene immediately after the siren, surrounding the Central Jail Mardan.

The operation continued for 30 minutes.

The purpose of such exercises is to keep law enforcement officers highly alert and prepared for any emergency.

DPO stated that the goal is to inform and educate the public about handling any emergency, and in the event of an incident with terrorists, the police, elite forces, QRF, RRF, and other units should reach the scene promptly.

He emphasized that anyone with information about a suspicious person or activity should immediately inform the police and provide evidence of being a responsible citizen.

Related Topics

Police Jail Alert Mardan Rescue 1122 Event

Recent Stories

Google introduces trends page focusing Pakistan ge ..

Google introduces trends page focusing Pakistan general elections

1 hour ago
 AML Chief Sheikh Rasheed arrested in case related ..

AML Chief Sheikh Rasheed arrested in case related to May 9 riots

1 hour ago
 LCWU women's Basketball team wins 9th national cha ..

LCWU women's Basketball team wins 9th national championship

3 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif urges economic emergency for national ..

Nawaz Sharif urges economic emergency for national revival

4 hours ago
 PSX experiences sharp decline below 64,000 points

PSX experiences sharp decline below 64,000 points

4 hours ago
 Pakistan make three key changes for third T20I aga ..

Pakistan make three key changes for third T20I against New Zealand

5 hours ago
Ali Zafar faces setback as PCB drops his name for ..

Ali Zafar faces setback as PCB drops his name for PSL 9 anthem

5 hours ago
 Electricity bills likely to go up again by Rs5.62 ..

Electricity bills likely to go up again by Rs5.62 per unit

5 hours ago
 Petrol prices cut down for next fortnight

Petrol prices cut down for next fortnight

6 hours ago
 Abbas Afridi ruled out of the third T20I against N ..

Abbas Afridi ruled out of the third T20I against New Zealand

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 January 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 January 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan