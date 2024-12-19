Police conduct mock exercise ahead of Christmas

Recent Stories
UAE participates in ICAO Assistance to Aircraft Accident Victims & Their Familie ..
DHA highlights AI drive, diagnostic advancements in healthcare
Anwar Gargash meets German Minister of State at Federal Foreign Office
National Committee of Biosecurity discusses global epidemiological developments
Vogue Dental and Aesthetics Clinic in Lahore - Transforming Smiles and Skin with ..
PITB Software Engineering Wing Hosts First “Mela Fest” Event
Federal Tax Authority holds second forum to honour its strategic partners
Shah Mehmood Qureshi, KP CM Gandapur and 14 others indicted in May 9 GHQ attack ..
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be played under hybrid model
UCI President announces plans for new Abu Dhabi branch
MoHAP, SCFA honour partners supporting Heat Exhaustion Prevention Campaign 2024
ADAFSA launches inaugural Farmers’ Market at Liwa International Festival – M ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police conduct mock exercise ahead of Christmas2 minutes ago
-
Sheraz Durrani appointed as GM PTV Multan Centre2 minutes ago
-
Distt admin starts follow-up of polio campaign2 minutes ago
-
ATC declares 8 PTI workers proclaimed offenders in May-9 case2 minutes ago
-
Meeting discuss progress on anti-polio campaign12 minutes ago
-
Minister welcomes collaboration between public, private sectors12 minutes ago
-
PFA initiates school nutrition programme12 minutes ago
-
PITB Software Engineering Wing hosts first 'Mela Fest' event12 minutes ago
-
CJP visits remotest districts of Punjab12 minutes ago
-
All health CEOs, MSs to be appointed on merit: minister12 minutes ago
-
Public-Private discussion share insights for crafting sustainable solutions to empower women entrepr ..21 minutes ago
-
Condolence21 minutes ago