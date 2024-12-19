Police conduct mock exercise ahead of Christmas

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) The Multan Police conducted a comprehensive mock exercise at the Red Church on Railway Road here on Thursday to ensure robust security measures ahead of the Christmas celebrations.

In line with special directives of the City Police Officer (CPO), the exercise aimed at preparing law enforcement and emergency response teams for any unforeseen incident. The mock exercise was conducted to show preparedness of dealing in emergency like situation. The participating in the drill were personnel from Jaleelabad Police Station, District Police, Elite Force, Dolphin Force, Muhafiz Squad, Special Branch, Civil Defense, Fire Brigade, Rescue 1122, Forensic Unit, and other sensitive agencies.

The teams demonstrated their roles in responding to a simulated mishap, showcasing their coordination and efficiency in dealing with emergencies.

The exercise was designed to evaluate the inter-agency communication and response time of all involved departments.

The CPO praised the timely and effective responses exhibited by all participating units during the exercise. The initiative underscores the city's commitment to ensuring the safety of the Christian community and other citizens during the festive season.

The CPO Sadiq Ali Dogar appealed the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious individuals or activities immediately by contacting the emergency helpline 15 or their nearest police station. This collective effort aims to ensure a peaceful and secure environment for the upcoming Christmas celebrations.