Police Conduct Mock Exercise For Improving Security Measures In Health Units

Muhammad Irfan Published October 18, 2022 | 04:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :Capital city police here on Tuesday organized a mock exercise aiming to improve security measures in health units and other prominent public places at Regi area.

DSP Regi Circle led the mock exercise also participated by all the three heads of the circle's police stations. The experts of bomb disposal unit and Rescue1122 delivered lectures on how to deal with any possible law and order situation and protect lives and properties of people during crisis.

The police jawans cordoned off a health unit in Regi area and cleared its premises from mock militants and shifted hospital staff to safer place during the exercise.

The participants also practiced by providing first aid to injured persons and learned how to rush wounded to hospital.

Furthermore, the jawans exercised different methods of snap checking of suspects and vehicles on check posts and blockades with the help of sniffer dogs. Mock exercise related to clearance of miscreants were also conducted.

