Police Conduct Mock Exercise For Muharram Security

Faizan Hashmi Published July 14, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Police conduct mock exercise for Muharram security

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :City police conducted a mock exercise at Imambargah Haideria to show preparedness for dealing with any emergency-like situation during Muharram here on Friday.

In line with special directives of the City Police Officer (CPO) Mansoor-Ul-Haq Rana, the police under the supervision of SP Gulgasht Division Babar Javed Joiya conducted a mock exercise in which the police officials showed their preparedness to deal with any untoward and emergency like situation during Muharram.

The basic purpose of the mock exercise was not only to show preparedness and also to check coordination among all departments and the response time of the security departments during emergency-like situation.

City Police Office (CPO) Mansoor Ul Haq Rana urged the masses to cooperate with the police department for maintaining peace in the district and asked them to inform police through emergency helpline 15 in case of any suspicious person or activity around them.

Station House Officer (SHO) Gulgasht police station Saeed Ahmed Sial, officials of district police, elite force, dolphin force, muhafiz squad, special branch, civil defence, fire brigade, rescue 1122 and forensic departments participated in the mock exercise.

