Police Conduct Mock Exercise To Demonstrate Preparedness
Umer Jamshaid Published May 08, 2025 | 10:32 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) In light of the current national security situation, a mock exercise was conducted at Government Muslim Boys High school near Kalma Chowk under the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar.
The drill aimed to evaluate the coordination and response capabilities of law enforcement and emergency services in the situation of a terrorist attack or any unforeseen incident.
A number of key departments participated in the mock exercise, including District Police, Elite Force, Dolphin Force, Muhafiz Squad, Special Branch, Civil Defence, Fire Brigade, Rescue 1122, Forensics teams and other law enforcement agencies.
The simulation involved a staged terrorist attack scenario, during which each department demonstrated its assigned operational responsibilities with precision and professionalism.
The Primary objective of the exercise was to assess inter-agency coordination, situational awareness and rapid response under pressure.
All participating departments responded promptly and effectively, showcasing their preparedness for real-life emergencies.
Speaking at a press conference held on-site, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Bukhari emphasized the importance of such drills. “These exercises are essential for strengthening the coordination among all sensitive institutions, ensuring swift and united action in the face of any untoward situation,” he said.
Citizens were also urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity or individuals immediately by contacting the emergency helpline 15 or the nearest police station, playing their role as responsible members of society.
