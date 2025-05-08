Open Menu

Police Conduct Mock Exercise To Demonstrate Preparedness

Umer Jamshaid Published May 08, 2025 | 10:32 PM

Police conduct mock exercise to demonstrate preparedness

In light of the current national security situation, a mock exercise was conducted at Government Muslim Boys High School near Kalma Chowk under the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) In light of the current national security situation, a mock exercise was conducted at Government Muslim Boys High school near Kalma Chowk under the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar.

The drill aimed to evaluate the coordination and response capabilities of law enforcement and emergency services in the situation of a terrorist attack or any unforeseen incident.

A number of key departments participated in the mock exercise, including District Police, Elite Force, Dolphin Force, Muhafiz Squad, Special Branch, Civil Defence, Fire Brigade, Rescue 1122, Forensics teams and other law enforcement agencies.

The simulation involved a staged terrorist attack scenario, during which each department demonstrated its assigned operational responsibilities with precision and professionalism.

The Primary objective of the exercise was to assess inter-agency coordination, situational awareness and rapid response under pressure.

All participating departments responded promptly and effectively, showcasing their preparedness for real-life emergencies.

Speaking at a press conference held on-site, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Bukhari emphasized the importance of such drills. “These exercises are essential for strengthening the coordination among all sensitive institutions, ensuring swift and united action in the face of any untoward situation,” he said.

Citizens were also urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity or individuals immediately by contacting the emergency helpline 15 or the nearest police station, playing their role as responsible members of society.

Recent Stories

Civil Defence warden posts activated for public sa ..

Civil Defence warden posts activated for public safety

2 minutes ago
 Police conduct mock exercise to demonstrate prepar ..

Police conduct mock exercise to demonstrate preparedness

2 minutes ago
 Gulberg executive housing under NAB radar after af ..

Gulberg executive housing under NAB radar after affectees appear at public heari ..

2 minutes ago
 Court to issue judgment regarding shifting of case ..

Court to issue judgment regarding shifting of cases: Justice Sattar

3 minutes ago
 Governor Kundi hails Red Crescent’s humanitarian ..

Governor Kundi hails Red Crescent’s humanitarian work

3 minutes ago
 Punjab govt implementing policies to promote inves ..

Punjab govt implementing policies to promote investment in industrial zones: Bri ..

1 hour ago
KU rally condemns Indian aggression, expresses sol ..

KU rally condemns Indian aggression, expresses solidarity with Pakistan armed fo ..

1 hour ago
 Foreign woman assault case: suspect nabbed in 51 h ..

Foreign woman assault case: suspect nabbed in 51 hours

2 hours ago
 ATC adjourns hearing on plea for polygraphic, phot ..

ATC adjourns hearing on plea for polygraphic, photogrammetric tests of PTI found ..

2 hours ago
 Protest rally against Indian aggression held for 2 ..

Protest rally against Indian aggression held for 2nd day at Sindh University

2 hours ago
 Mengal chairs meeting on civil defense, public awa ..

Mengal chairs meeting on civil defense, public awareness in light of Indian aggr ..

2 hours ago
 WAPDA's new engineers visit Suki Kinari hydropower ..

WAPDA's new engineers visit Suki Kinari hydropower station

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan