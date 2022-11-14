Police conduct operation against illegal arm holders, 8 held

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :Police have arrested eight illegal arm holders and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession during crackdown here on Monday, informed police spokesman.

According to the details, Gujjar Khan police recovered 01 pistol of 30 bore from Saeed Anwar and same police recovered from Zakir Ali. Similarly, Saddar Barooni police held Falk Niaz and 01 pistol of 30 bore from his possession.

While,Rawat police recovered 01 pistol of 30 bore from Amin and same police recovered 01 pistol of 30 bore from Mohammad Deen and 01 pistol 30 bore from Taseer.

Chuntra police arrested Asif and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore ammunition from his custody. Kalar Syedan police nabbed Asad and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his possession.

Police have registered separate cases against all the accused and further investigation was in progress.

SP Saddar Nabeel Ahmed appreciated performance of police teams adding that crackdown will be continued against those possessing illegal weapons.