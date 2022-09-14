UrduPoint.com

Police Conduct Operation In Morgah Area

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 14, 2022 | 04:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :The police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari launched a search operation in Kohta Kalah in the jurisdiction of Morgah police station here on Wednesday, said a police spokesman.

He informed that heavy police contingent, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police along with officials of Morgah police conducted search operation.

A total of 99 houses, date of 17 tenants, 13 shopkeepers were questioned during the operation.

According to spokesman, the search operations to net criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted under National Action Plan in different areas of the district particularly to ensure law and order.

