Police conduct raid to arrest accused lawyers of beating SI

City Police Station on Saturday started holding raids at residences of eight lawyers being involved in alleged abusing and scuffling with a police officer before hearing of a case in session court here

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :City Police Station on Saturday started holding raids at residences of eight lawyers being involved in alleged abusing and scuffling with a police officer before hearing of a case in session court here.

However, no arrest was made so far by the police.

According to FIR, lawyers including Muhammad Shafique Mulana, Faisal Saleem along with their six fellows were involved in scuffle also abused Sub Inspector Ameer Nawaz of Khan Garh police station when the later came up to present record of an accused named Liaqat Hussain in the court.

Lawyers allegedly tore apart uniform of the police officer while beating him during fighting. Following this the sub inspector had registered case against the offender lawyers at Khan Garh police station.

District bar association, on the other hand, termed allegations as false and baseless with putting demand of dismissing the case forthwith.They also observed full day strike to lodge protest against filing the case against their fraternity members.