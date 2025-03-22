Open Menu

Police Conduct Raid To Arrest Former MPA Accused Of Torturing His Driver

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 22, 2025 | 04:57 PM

Police conduct raid to arrest former MPA accused of torturing his driver

Police take action, arrest gunman of former MPA after incident video went viral on social media

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 22nd, 2025) Lahore police started raids to arrest a former Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) over his alleged involvement in torture on his driver in provincial capital.

The identity of the former MPA was not shared yet by the police.

As the video of the alleged torture surfaced on the social media, the police took action and arrested the Rab Nawaz, the personal gunman of the former MPA. The police said that they are conducting raids to apprehend the former MPA.

According to DIG Operations, a case has been registered, and further legal proceedings are underway. Faisal Kamran stated that the former MPA assaulted driver Farooq over a minor issue.

DIG Operations Faisal Kamran emphasized that no one, regardless of their power, is above the law and will be held accountable.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Provincial Assembly Social Media Driver

Recent Stories

Decarbonised desalination key pillar of UAE nation ..

Decarbonised desalination key pillar of UAE national strategy: Amna Al Dahak

51 seconds ago
 Police conduct raid to arrest former MPA accused o ..

Police conduct raid to arrest former MPA accused of torturing his driver

4 minutes ago
 Haier Inverter Grey Series: The Future of Cooling ..

Haier Inverter Grey Series: The Future of Cooling with 50% Energy Saving!

16 minutes ago
 Salem bin Abdulrahman crowns BEEAH as Ramadan Pade ..

Salem bin Abdulrahman crowns BEEAH as Ramadan Padel Tennis champs

16 minutes ago
 Pakistani fast bowlers welcome end of saliva ban f ..

Pakistani fast bowlers welcome end of saliva ban for ball shining

17 minutes ago
 we pay tribute to the visionary leader and the Fou ..

We pay tribute to the visionary leader and the Founding Father of the Islamic Re ..

18 minutes ago
Gold price per tola in Pakistan records decline fo ..

Gold price per tola in Pakistan records decline for second consecutive day

26 minutes ago
 UAE, China strengthen cooperation in nuclear regul ..

UAE, China strengthen cooperation in nuclear regulation

46 minutes ago
 Mohammad Rizwan damages Naseem Shah’s mobile pho ..

Mohammad Rizwan damages Naseem Shah’s mobile phone

2 hours ago
 Landmark Group contributes AED5 million to Fathers ..

Landmark Group contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

3 hours ago
 Ministry of Foreign Affairs participates at intern ..

Ministry of Foreign Affairs participates at international conference to ensure s ..

4 hours ago
 Electronic payments in Korea hit new high in 2024

Electronic payments in Korea hit new high in 2024

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan