Police Conduct Raid To Arrest Former MPA Accused Of Torturing His Driver
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 22, 2025 | 04:57 PM
Police take action, arrest gunman of former MPA after incident video went viral on social media
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 22nd, 2025) Lahore police started raids to arrest a former Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) over his alleged involvement in torture on his driver in provincial capital.
The identity of the former MPA was not shared yet by the police.
As the video of the alleged torture surfaced on the social media, the police took action and arrested the Rab Nawaz, the personal gunman of the former MPA. The police said that they are conducting raids to apprehend the former MPA.
According to DIG Operations, a case has been registered, and further legal proceedings are underway. Faisal Kamran stated that the former MPA assaulted driver Farooq over a minor issue.
DIG Operations Faisal Kamran emphasized that no one, regardless of their power, is above the law and will be held accountable.
