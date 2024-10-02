Police conduct search and strike operation in DIKhan

The Dera District Police conducted search and strike operations in the limits of Hathala police station against criminal elements to ensure security in DIKhan

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) The Dera District Police conducted search and strike operations in the limits of Hathala police station against criminal elements to ensure security in DIKhan.

According to the police spokesman, on the direction of District Police Officer Dera Nasir Mahmood, teams of Hathala Police station conducted search and strike operation and snap checking.

Police personnel conducted checks on vehicles, motorbikes, and pedestrians, focusing on potential security threats and illegal activities in the region.

“Protecting the life and property of the citizens and maintaining peace is our top priority. The public should inform the police in case of any movement of suspicious persons in their vicinity,” said the police spokesman.