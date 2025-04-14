Police Conduct Search And Strike Operation To Control Crimes
Umer Jamshaid Published April 14, 2025 | 03:30 PM
LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) The Balambat Police on Monday conducted Search and Strike operation to control crimes in the area.
The Station House Officer (SHO), Rahim Gul Khan led the operation, the police spokesman said.
During the operation, the police team checked houses in Jabgi, Khando, Khaima and other adjoining hilly areas.
The team also inspected entry and ACC cards of Afghan migrants, he said, adding the police team held talks with local advisers to maintain peace in the area.
The SHO said the police would utilize all resources to curb crimes and ensure peace in the area.
