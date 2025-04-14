Open Menu

Police Conduct Search And Strike Operation To Control Crimes

Umer Jamshaid Published April 14, 2025 | 03:30 PM

Police conduct search and strike operation to control crimes

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) The Balambat Police on Monday conducted Search and Strike operation to control crimes in the area.

The Station House Officer (SHO), Rahim Gul Khan led the operation, the police spokesman said.

During the operation, the police team checked houses in Jabgi, Khando, Khaima and other adjoining hilly areas.

The team also inspected entry and ACC cards of Afghan migrants, he said, adding the police team held talks with local advisers to maintain peace in the area.

The SHO said the police would utilize all resources to curb crimes and ensure peace in the area.

APP/aqb/378

Recent Stories

Rory McIlroy wins The Masters to complete career G ..

Rory McIlroy wins The Masters to complete career Grand Slam

34 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Gabon on win ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Gabon on winning presidential elections

34 minutes ago
 President sends letter to Japan’s PM delivered b ..

President sends letter to Japan’s PM delivered by UAE Special Envoy

34 minutes ago
 SCA urges shareholders to collect unclaimed divide ..

SCA urges shareholders to collect unclaimed dividends from joint stock companies ..

34 minutes ago
 Daniel Noboa wins Ecuador presidential vote

Daniel Noboa wins Ecuador presidential vote

34 minutes ago
 Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes Fiji Islands regi ..

Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes Fiji Islands region

35 minutes ago
China's foreign trade up 1.3% in Q1 2025

China's foreign trade up 1.3% in Q1 2025

35 minutes ago
 4th ERA Awards: Mansour bin Zayed named Champion O ..

4th ERA Awards: Mansour bin Zayed named Champion Owner; PA Champion Breeder for ..

35 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from Irania ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from Iranian Foreign Minister

36 minutes ago
 First International Conference on Eustachian Tube ..

First International Conference on Eustachian Tube Research & Interventions concl ..

36 minutes ago
 PREDA Announces Strategic Partnership with Kilam L ..

PREDA Announces Strategic Partnership with Kilam Law

1 hour ago
 Your Smartphone Just Got Smarter—Thanks to Infin ..

Your Smartphone Just Got Smarter—Thanks to Infinix One Tap AI!

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan