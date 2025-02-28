Open Menu

Police Conduct Search Operation

Umer Jamshaid Published February 28, 2025 | 12:40 PM

Police conduct search operation

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) On the special instructions of District Police Officer Dr. Zahidullah Khan, the city police on Friday launched a grand search operation against anti-social elements.

The search and strike operation was carried out under the leadership of SP City Farooq Zaman.

Raids were also conducted on the possible hideouts of wanted accused, the police spokesman said.

A large contingent of police and elite force participated in the search operation at the targeted locations.

The suspects arrested in the search operation had been transferred to the relevant police stations for investigation, he added.

APP/azq/378

Recent Stories

Creative Media Authority, Roots Production Studios ..

Creative Media Authority, Roots Production Studios to enhance Abu Dhabi’s crea ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 February 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 February 2025

4 hours ago
 UAE strongly condemns Israeli attacks on Syrian te ..

UAE strongly condemns Israeli attacks on Syrian territory

11 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Al Layyah Canal

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Al Layyah Canal

11 hours ago
 Investopia 2025 concludes fourth edition with 24 p ..

Investopia 2025 concludes fourth edition with 24 partnership agreements

11 hours ago
UAE participates in first BRICS Sherpa meeting ..

UAE participates in first BRICS Sherpa meeting of 2025

12 hours ago
 Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi concludes official visit ..

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi concludes official visit to Pakistan

12 hours ago
 Future100 initiative discusses enhancing UAE’s e ..

Future100 initiative discusses enhancing UAE’s entrepreneurial ecosystem

12 hours ago
 In presence of Prime Minister of Pakistan, Crown P ..

In presence of Prime Minister of Pakistan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi meets diplo ..

12 hours ago
 Dubai announces remote learning for private school ..

Dubai announces remote learning for private school students on Fridays throughou ..

13 hours ago
 Pakistan making progress in every field: Talal

Pakistan making progress in every field: Talal

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan