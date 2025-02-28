Police Conduct Search Operation
Umer Jamshaid Published February 28, 2025 | 12:40 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) On the special instructions of District Police Officer Dr. Zahidullah Khan, the city police on Friday launched a grand search operation against anti-social elements.
The search and strike operation was carried out under the leadership of SP City Farooq Zaman.
Raids were also conducted on the possible hideouts of wanted accused, the police spokesman said.
A large contingent of police and elite force participated in the search operation at the targeted locations.
The suspects arrested in the search operation had been transferred to the relevant police stations for investigation, he added.
