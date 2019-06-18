Police conduct search operation, 2 suspects held in Rawalpindi

City police carried out a search operation in Kota Kallan in the jurisdiction of Police Station Morgah and its adjoining areas on Tuesday, a police spokesman said

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :City police carried out a search operation in Kota Kallan in the jurisdiction of Police Station Morgah and its adjoining areas on Tuesday, a police spokesman said.

The operation was supervised by the Superintendent of Police (SP) Potohar Syed Ali.

During the operation 130 houses, 26 tenants were searched while 320 persons were interrogated.

Similarly, a search operation was conducted in the area of Saddar Barooni and its adjoining areas.

Police held two suspects who were identified as Shahbaz Khan and Zulfiqar Ali besides recovering weapons from their possession.

Police have registered separate cases against both of them and started investigation.

The operation was conducted on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Capt (r) Muhammad Faisal Rana to maintain law and order.