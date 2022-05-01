Police conduct search operation, 70 suspects held

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2022 ) :The police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Omar Saeed Malik on Saturday launched a search operation in Shakrial area in the jurisdiction of Sadiqabad police station, said a police spokesman.

He informed that heavy police contingent, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police along with officials of Sadiqabad police conducted search operations in and around Shakrial.

A total of 45 houses and 70 suspects were questioned during the operation.

According to spokesman, the search operations to net criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted under National Action Plan in different areas of the district particularly to ensure law and order.