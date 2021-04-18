Police conduct search operation adjacent Murree Road localities

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :Police conducted a search operation adjacent Murree Road localities including Dhoke Elahi Bukush in the jurisdiction of Waris Khan Police Station, informed police spokesman.

The search operation was led by SDPO, elite force, ladies Police and other law enforcement agencies also participated.

During the search operation, 185 houses were searched, data of 65 tenants collected and 1500 suspects were investigated.

SP Rawal Zia-ud-Din Ahmed said that the aim to conduct search operation was to root out criminals and implement the National Action Plan, adding that search operations will continue to purge the society from anti-social elements.