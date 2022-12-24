UrduPoint.com

Police Conduct Search Operation, Arrests 4 Suspects

Umer Jamshaid Published December 24, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Police conduct search operation, arrests 4 suspects

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2022 ) :The police, on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari, launched a search operation in New Town and adjoining areas, said a police spokesman on Saturday.

He informed that a heavy police contingent, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel, and Ladies police, along with officials of New Town police, conducted a search operation.

During the search operation, four suspects were arrested who were living illegally. Among the arrested accused are Ghulam Mujtaba, Farooq, Bihar and Noorullah and they could not produce documents related to residence. The accused are being investigated further, SP Rawal Babar Javed Joya said.

According to the spokesman, the search operations to net criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted under National Action Plan in different areas of the district particularly to ensure law and order.

