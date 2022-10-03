Police conduct search operation in Airport area

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :The police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari launched a search operation in Rehmatabad and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of the Airport police station, said a police spokesman.

He informed that a heavy police contingent, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police along with officials of Airport police conducted search operations in Rehmatabad.

A total of 115 houses, collected data of 21 tenants, 15 shops and 180 suspects were questioned during the operation.

According to spokesman, the search operations to net criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted under National Action Plan in different areas of the district particularly to ensure law and order.