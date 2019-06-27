Police conduct search operation in Airport area Rawalpindi

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) : Police carried out search operation in the Railway Colony and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of police station Airport here Thursday.

According to police spokesman, the search operation was conducted on instructions of Superintendent of Police (SP) Potohar Division Syed Ali.

Police, elite force and other LEAs have checked 25 houses and questioned 65 persons in the area.

However, a man was arrested on having weapons and shifted to police station for further proceedings.