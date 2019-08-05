UrduPoint.com
Police Conduct Search Operation In Bahawalpur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 05:18 PM

On the directives of Home Department, Government of Punjab, the police conducted search operation in different localities of the district

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :On the directives of Home Department, Government of Punjab, the police conducted search operation in different localities of the district.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that bio-metric of 206 persons were carried out by the law enforcers during the operation.

He further said that District Police Officer Bahawalpur, Ameer Taimor Khan monitored the search operation.

"Law enforcers including the district police, special branch, dolphin force and others participated in the operation," he said, adding that houses were searched and bio-metric of 206 people was conducted.

He said that security had been beefed up ahead of Eid-Ul-Azhaa. "Security plan has been devised for deployment of essential number of law enforcers at all important places," he said.

