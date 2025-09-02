Open Menu

Police Conduct Search Operation In Bid To Ensure Law & Order

Sumaira FH Published September 02, 2025 | 10:39 PM

Police conduct search operation in bid to ensure law & order

Police have conducted search operation in various parts of the city in bid to ensure law and order here on Tuesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Police have conducted search operation in various parts of the city in bid to ensure law and order here on Tuesday.

The local police, Elite Force, ladies police and other law enforcement agencies participated.

During the operation, police searched 95 houses, 70 shops and collected data of more than 200 individuals.

The operation was carried out in the limits of Race Course, Saddar Wah, Naseerabad and Chontra police stations.

Divisional SPs said the purpose of the operation was to trace and eliminate criminal elements.

SPs further added that such operations are being carried out regularly under the National Action Plan and will be continued in future.

