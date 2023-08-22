Police conduct search operation in Cantt areas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :On the special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani, police have launched a search operation in Cantonment and adjoining areas, said a police spokesman.

He informed that heavy police contingent, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and ladies' police along with officials of Cantt police conducted search operation.

During the search operation, a total of 69 houses were searched, data of 21 tenants collected, 34 shops and a total of 254 suspects were questioned.

The spokesman said search operations to net criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted under National Action Plan in different areas of the district particularly to ensure law and order.