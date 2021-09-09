UrduPoint.com

Police Conduct Search Operation In Civil Line Area

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 05:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :The City Police here on Thursday carried out search operations in the jurisdiction of the Civil Line police station.

According to the police spokesman, the search operations were conducted in the areas of Marrer Hassan and adjoining areas.

The police, elite force and law enforcement agencies also participated in the operations. During the operation, the police searched 137 houses, interrogated 235 people while the biodata of 41 tenants was also collected. The search operations were being conducted in the city as per directives of the City Police Officer (CPO)Muhammad Ahsan Younas with aimed to create a sense of security among the citizens and maintain a law and order situation, the spokesman added.

