Police Conduct Search Operation In Civil Lines, Naseerabad Area

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 06, 2025 | 04:30 PM

Police conduct search operation in Civil Lines, Naseerabad area

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) On the special directives of City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani, Police have conducted search operations in different areas here Tuesday.

According to police spokesman, the operations were carried out in the areas of Civil Lines, Naseerabad police stations and its surrounding areas.

The Local police, lady police, elite force and other law enforcement agencies participated in the search operations. During the search operations, a total of 82 houses, 53 shops, 02 hotels and 193 individuals were checked.

“The aim of the search operations is to keep a close watch on criminal and law-breaking elements,” the spokesman said.

The Rawalpindi Police, he said,”are always busy in protecting the lives and property of citizens and maintaining law and order”.

The search operations will continue under the National Action Plan, he added.

