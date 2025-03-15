Open Menu

Police Conduct Search Operation In Dhoke Khala Khan

Sumaira FH Published March 15, 2025 | 04:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police on Saturday conducted a search operation in Dhok Kala Khan and its surroundings with the aim to eliminate criminal activities in the area.

The district police, ladies police and other law enforcement agencies participated in the search operation, the police spokesman said.

During the operation, the data of some 147 houses, 21 shops, 58 vehicles and more than 70 citizens was checked

Meanwhile, during search operation in other areas of the district, 11 accused were arrested for the violation of the Tenancy Act.

The arrested suspects included Danish, Waqas, Shiraz, Aqib, Javed, Ehtesham, Waseem, Younis, Moazzam, Farooq and Zewat Shahbaz.

