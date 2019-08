Police Monday carried out a search operation in Gawalmandi and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of city police station and held four suspects

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) : Police Monday carried out a search operation in Gawalmandi and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of city police station and held four suspects.

According to police spokesman, police checked 195 houses, 24 hotels and 74 shops besides questioning 195 persons.

The search operation was carried out on the instructions of City Police Officer Capt (R) Muhammad Faisal Rana.