Police conduct search operation in GPO Chowk

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :The police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Omar Saeed Malik on Tuesday launched a search operation in GPO Chowk and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Cantonment Police Station, said a police spokesman.

He informed that heavy police contingent, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police under the supervision of SHO Cantt Police Station conducted operation in the area and searched 105 houses, collected data of 91 tenants and 244 suspects were checked and several interrogated.

According to spokesman, the search operations to net criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted under National Action Plan in different areas of the district particularly to ensure law and order.