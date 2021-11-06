Police conduct search operation in Jhanda chichi area

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2021 ) :City Police here on Saturday carried out search operations in the jurisdiction of the Civil Lines police station.

According to the police spokesman, the search operations were conducted in the areas of Jhanda Chichi and adjoining areas.

The police, elite force and law enforcement agencies also participated in the operations.

During the operation, the police searched 134 houses, interrogated 265 people while the biodata of 47 tenants was also collected.

However, no arrest was made during the search operation.