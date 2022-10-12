Police conduct search operation in Jhanda Chichi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :The police on Wednesday carried out a search operation in Jhanda Chichi and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of the Civil Lines police station, said the police spokesman.

The operation was conducted on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari.

The police spokesman said that police teams comprising Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police along with officials of Civil Lines police conducted search operations in Jhanda Chichi.

The teams visited 113 hotels, nine shops, and collected data of 25 tenants. Around 252 suspects were questioned during the operation.

The operations were being conducted under the National Action Plan.