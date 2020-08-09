Police conduct search operation in jurisdiction of New Town PS

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :City police carried out a search operation in the jurisdiction of New Town Police station and its adjoining areas on Sunday, informed Police spokesman.

The search operation was supervised by SDPO New Town in which police, elite force and the law enforcing agencies participated.

During the operation, 23 houses, 60 tenants were searched while the data of 283 persons were collected.

The search operations were being conducted in the city as per directives of City Police Officer (CPO) with aim tocreate a sense of security among citizens and maintain law and order situation to make the city crime free,the spokesman said.