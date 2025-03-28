Open Menu

Police Conduct Search Operation In Lalkurti

Umer Jamshaid Published March 28, 2025 | 05:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) The Civil Lines Police on Friday conducted a search operation in Lalkurti and its surroundings, checking of houses, hotels and individuals.

Local police, lady police, Elite Force and other law enforcement agencies participated in the search operation.

During the search operation, 93 shops, two hotels and data of 179 individuals were checked.

Superintendent of Police Potohar Talha Wali said that the aim of the search operations was to root out criminal elements from the areas.

The series of search operations would continue under the National Action Plan, he added.

