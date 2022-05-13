Police conduct search operation in Lalkurti area

The police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Omar Saeed Malik launched a search operation in Lalkurti area in the jurisdiction of Civil Line police station, said a police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :The police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Omar Saeed Malik launched a search operation in Lalkurti area in the jurisdiction of Civil Line police station, said a police spokesman.

He informed that heavy police contingent, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police along with officials of Civil Line police conducted search operations in and around Kayani road. A total of 106 houses, collected data of 17 tenants and 185 suspects were questioned during the operation.

According to spokesman, the search operations against net criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted under National Action Plan in different areas of the district particularly to ensure law and order.