Police conduct search operation in Pind Gondal, 25 suspects held

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2022 ) :The police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Omar Saeed Malik launched a search operation in Pindgodal area in the jurisdiction of Taxila police station, said a police spokesman.

He informed that heavy police contingent, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police along with officials of Taxila police conducted search operations in and around Pindgondal.

A total of 47 houses and 25 suspects were questioned during the operation.

According to spokesman, the search operations to net criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted under National Action Plan in different areas of the district particularly to ensure law and order.