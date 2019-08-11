UrduPoint.com
Police Conduct Search Operation In Pirwadhi Area

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 11th August 2019 | 04:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2019 ) :Police on Sunday conducted search operation in the Pirwadhi and adjoining areas.

According to police spokesman, the search operation was conducted on instructions of Superintendent of Police (SP) Potohar Division Syed Ali.

Police, elite force and other LEAs held 152 suspects for interrogation.

The operation was carried out on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) capt® Muhammad Faisal Rana.

CPO said that security arrangements have been finalized on the auspicious occasion of Eid ul Azha.

All the available resources would be utilized to maintain law and order, he added.

CPO made it clear that strict action would be taken against those who were found negligent in performing their duties.

