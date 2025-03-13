Police Conduct Search Operation In RA Bazar And Airport Areas
Faizan Hashmi Published March 13, 2025 | 06:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police on Thursday conducted search operations in different police stations of the city to check the tenancy records of houses, tenants and individuals.
Personnel of local police including lady police, Elite Force and other law enforcement agencies participated in the search operations in the limits of RA Bazar and Airport police stations.
A total of 95 houses, 62 shops and records of more than 250 individual citizens were checked, a police spokesman said.
Recent Stories
Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi marks 10th anniversary of healthcare transformation
Dubai Health leads organ donation efforts in UAE
End of March final deadline to update tax records without administrative penalti ..
MoFA, MOI launch electronic integration for document attestation, criminal recor ..
RAK Properties reports record 40% revenue growth in 2024
Indian media spread fake propaganda against Bangladesh military
Baniyas leads as Mother of the Nation Jiu-Jitsu Cup gets underway in Abu Dhabi
IPS 2025 boosts Dubai's real estate investment appeal
Punjab Home Dept orders QR code-based online verification for arms licenses
Abu Dhabi Mobility launches Most Noble Number online charity auction to support ..
GCAA issues first national regulation for certifying air navigation service prov ..
Suicide bomber detonates himself at Upper Jandola Fort in South Waziristan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Court awards nine years’ imprisonment to a drug peddler6 minutes ago
-
Sachal Sarmast's 204th annual Urs begins in Khairpur6 minutes ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal’s Rs10 bln suit: final arguments due March 146 minutes ago
-
Panda Bonds: a gamechanger for fnancing Pakistan’s green energy shift6 minutes ago
-
Police conduct search operation in RA Bazar and Airport areas6 minutes ago
-
SEPCO suspends 3 officers, 2 employees over power theft16 minutes ago
-
Holi celebrated in Bahawalpur, Cholistan16 minutes ago
-
CDA committee to review leasing of commercial properties16 minutes ago
-
Hind community celebrates Holi festival with fervour across northern Sindh16 minutes ago
-
Sukkur IBA University stands united against terrorism16 minutes ago
-
RDA accelerates operation against illegal constructions, encroachments26 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Strengthens support for Somalia’s national identification system26 minutes ago