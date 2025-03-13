Police conduct search operation in RA Bazar and Airport areas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police on Thursday conducted search operations in different police stations of the city to check the tenancy records of houses, tenants and individuals.

Personnel of local police including lady police, Elite Force and other law enforcement agencies participated in the search operations in the limits of RA Bazar and Airport police stations.

A total of 95 houses, 62 shops and records of more than 250 individual citizens were checked, a police spokesman said.