Police Conduct Search Operation In Sadiqabad Area

Muhammad Irfan 46 seconds ago Sat 20th November 2021 | 02:49 PM

Police conduct search operation in Sadiqabad area

Police on special directive of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi on Saturday launched special search operations in Ojari camp and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Sadiqabad Police Stations

According to police spokesman, heavy police contingents, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police under the supervision of senior police officers of Sadiqabad Police Station conducted search operationDuring operation, police have searched 98 houses, 2 hostels and collected the data of 67 tenants while over 245 persons were interrogated.

However, no arrest was made on the occasion. The spokesman informed that the search operations to net criminals and proclaimed offenders are being conducted in different areas regularly.

