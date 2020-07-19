Police Conduct Search Operation In Sadiqabad
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 19th July 2020 | 07:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :Police carried out a search operation in Sadiqabad and its adjoining areas on Sunday, informed police spokesman.
The operation was supervised by SDPO New Town besides Police and the law enforcing agencies participated in search operation.
Around 82 houses, hotels and motels were searched while 327 suspects were held for interrogation.