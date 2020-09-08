UrduPoint.com
Police Conduct Search Operation In Sargodha:

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 04:10 PM

Police conduct search operation in Sargodha:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :Police launched a search operation in various parts of tehsil Kotmomin on Tuesday.

According to a police spokesman, police contingent and other law-enforcement agencies, including Elite Force, Special Branch personnel, under the supervision of Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Circle Kotmomin Ijaz Hussain Shah, conducted search operation at Rehanwal, Hujjan and surrounding localities of the Laksiya police station.

They checked 25 houses, while over 40 people were interrogated during the operation. However, no arrests were made.

More Stories From Pakistan

