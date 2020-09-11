Police conduct search operation in sensitive areas

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Lahore Police on Friday conducted a search operation around Chinese Consulate, important offices, public places and sensitive areas of the city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Lahore Police on Friday conducted a search operation around Chinese Consulate, important offices, public places and sensitive areas of the city.

Heavy contingents of Dolphin squad, PRU, elite force, security agencies and Lahore Police participated in the search operations.

The police checked all suspected persons in various parts of the city with the help of biometric and latest android devices.

The ongoing search operations were to create a sense of security among the citizens and maintain law and order situation in the provincial capital.

Security of mosques, Imam Bargahs and other religious places remained tightened on Jummat-ul-Mubarik in the metropolis, while DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan issued directions to all divisional SPs, DSPs and SHOs to ensure foolproof security arrangements.

All SPs, DSPs and subordinate officers personally reviewed tight security arrangements at all religious places.

Police officers and officials along with members of the Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit remained alert at all sensitive mosques and imam bargahs.

Police checked all vehicles including suspected persons atentry and exit points of the city.