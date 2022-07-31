Police conduct search operation in Shadman colony

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2022 ) :On the direction of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari, Morgah Police conducted a search operation in Shadman Colony and its surroundings here on Sunday, informed police spokesman.

During the operation, the police searched 32 houses and 13 shops, collected data of 17 tenants, while questioned 126 suspects, the spokesman added.

He further informed that the search operations to net criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted under National Action Plan in different areas of the district to ensure law and order.